CARBONDALE — The Iola High boys and girls couldn’t find any answers in their losses to the Santa Fe Trail Chargers Tuesday night.

The Mustang boys (6-8) kept it close early but were hurt by a poor defensive effort later on in a 70-48 loss. The Iola girls (4-11) were hindered by turnovers and struggled to produce much of anything offensively in their 61-21 defeat.

Boys Basketball