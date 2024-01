Iola High’s battles Tuesday may have been as much mental as physical, Mustang head coach Kelsey Johnson said.

Sure, the Mustangs knew their hands would be full Tuesday in a home tilt against Santa Fe Trail, one of the toughest girls teams in the Pioneer League.

Sure enough, the Chargers led from the start, racing to a double-digit lead by the second quarter and fending off every Iola challenge in a 55-33 win.