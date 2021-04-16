Scaling new heights

GARNETT — Iola High took a smaller than normal contingent of athletes to Garnett’s annual Anderson County Invitational Thursday.

That’s because track and field head coach Dana Daugharthy opted to send several of his frontline performers instead to Wichita State’s Prestate Challenge Friday. (Results from Wichita will be in Monday’s Register.)

And with most of the other schools bringing their entire varsity roster to Garnett, it made for a tough day for the Mustangs and Fillies squads.