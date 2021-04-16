 | Sat, Apr 17, 2021
Scaling new heights

Iola High's smaller-than-normal track and field squad set several career best marks at the Anderson County Invitational Thursday. Several IHS standouts also are competing this weekend in Wichita.

By

Sports

April 16, 2021 - 3:14 PM

Iola High's Japheth Rutoh competes in the high jump Thursday at Anderson County. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register

GARNETT — Iola High took a smaller than normal contingent of athletes to Garnett’s annual Anderson County Invitational Thursday.

That’s because track and field head coach Dana Daugharthy opted to send several of his frontline performers instead to Wichita State’s Prestate Challenge Friday. (Results from Wichita will be in Monday’s Register.)

And with most of the other schools bringing their entire varsity roster to Garnett, it made for a tough day for the Mustangs and Fillies squads.

