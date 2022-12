MELVERN — The Southern Coffey County High boys earned their first victory of the season in overtime on Friday night at Marais des Cygnes Valley, 52-44.

The Titans (1-3) relied on their veteran experience, spread the ball more offensively and limited Marais des Cygnes shots from the floor to take the eight-point win.

“We gave a great effort, but we are struggling with production because of our youth,” said Southern Coffey County head coach Brian Rand.