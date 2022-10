ST. PAUL — The Southern Coffey County High School volleyball team won two matches before falling in their St. Paul substate championship match on Saturday.

The Lady Titans (30-8; 1-1) defeated Hartford, 25-6 and 25-8.

SCC was led by Josie Weers’ eight kills and Madeline Spencer’s seven. Ross Snovelle made four kills and Jalea True knocked in two. Karley Ohl led from the serving line with three aces while Vonda Borntreger and Snovelle ripped two aces apiece.