 | Thu, Jan 26, 2023
SCC girls fall to Madison

Southern Coffey County High's girls dropped one of their matchups in the Lyon County League Tournament this week to Madison. The Lady Titans look to get back on track against Waverly on Thursday.

January 26, 2023 - 3:16 PM

EMPORIA — The Southern Coffey County High girls fell to Madison on Tuesday in their second game of the Lyon County League Tournament, 62-21. 

The Lady Titans struggled with the Bulldogs’ powerful offensive attack, as Madison managed to score 20-plus points in each of the first two quarters before adding 15 in the third. Southern Coffey County scored a quarter-high eight points in the second. 

Caitlyn Luthi led Madison in the first half when she scored 16 points, eight total two-point buckets, while Ava Foltz added 11 points in the first half behind a trio of three’s. 

