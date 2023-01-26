SCC girls fall to Madison

EMPORIA — The Southern Coffey County High girls fell to Madison on Tuesday in their second game of the Lyon County League Tournament, 62-21.

The Lady Titans struggled with the Bulldogs’ powerful offensive attack, as Madison managed to score 20-plus points in each of the first two quarters before adding 15 in the third. Southern Coffey County scored a quarter-high eight points in the second.

Caitlyn Luthi led Madison in the first half when she scored 16 points, eight total two-point buckets, while Ava Foltz added 11 points in the first half behind a trio of three’s.