Southern Coffey County football head coach Brian Rand believes his team has taken a giant leap forward from last season when the Titans finished 1-8.

The Titans (1-1) earned their first win of the season Friday at home against Centre High School, 39-36. This came after SCC fell to Waverly in the season opener, 54-6.

Seniors Reeston Cox, Xavier Cross and Thomas Nickel have stepped up big for the Titans.