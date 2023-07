Southern Coffey County student and adult trap shooters participated in last weekend’s Sunflower State Games in Topeka.

Representing the SCC Titans were Emily and Olivia Ludolph, Charley and Cyrus Nickel, Jagger Jacobs, Tyler Rolf, Jalea True, Karley Ohl, Treyton Houston, Seth Gleue, Durgen True and Hank Newton.

The eight adults competing were Hayden and Alan Newton, John Rolf, Alston Newton, Larry Gleue, Wade Gleue, Dale True and Jim Hills.