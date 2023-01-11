 | Wed, Jan 11, 2023
SCC shows life, falls to Marais des Cygnes

The Southern Coffey County High boys certainly showed more life in their game against Marais des Cygnes Valley on Tuesday, grabbing the lead multiple times throughout. Ultimately, it was the Titans defense that let them down.

Sports

January 11, 2023 - 2:30 PM

Southern Coffey County senior AJ DeAnda (5) brings the ball up the court against Crest Dec. 1. Photo by Quinn Burkitt

LE ROY — The Southern Coffey County High boys struggled to stop Marais des Cygnes Valley’s offense on Tuesday in a back and forth 44-34 loss. 

The matchup featured a number of lead changes including Southern Coffey County (1-8) taking the lead at the end of the first and third quarters after holding Marais des Cygnes Valley to only six and two points in those quarters, respectively. 

The Titans were able to find more scoring options than they have all season but were hurt most by the Trojans offense which scored 17 points in the second quarter and 19 points in the fourth to ultimately secure a 10-point victory over the home SCC team. 

