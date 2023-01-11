SCC shows life, falls to Marais des Cygnes

LE ROY — The Southern Coffey County High boys struggled to stop Marais des Cygnes Valley’s offense on Tuesday in a back and forth 44-34 loss.

The matchup featured a number of lead changes including Southern Coffey County (1-8) taking the lead at the end of the first and third quarters after holding Marais des Cygnes Valley to only six and two points in those quarters, respectively.

The Titans were able to find more scoring options than they have all season but were hurt most by the Trojans offense which scored 17 points in the second quarter and 19 points in the fourth to ultimately secure a 10-point victory over the home SCC team.