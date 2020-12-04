Menu Search Log in

SCC soars to victory

The Titans rode some blistering outside shooting, hitting 10 3-pointers in a 59-52 season-opening victory over host Crest High.

By

Sports

December 4, 2020 - 4:01 PM

COLONY — With only six players on the roster last season, Southern Coffey County High’s struggled to a 1-18 mark.

But with those painful lessons came valuable experience, and with a handful of younger players added to the mix, has paved the way for a fresh slate to open the 2020-21 campaign.

So far so good.

