 | Fri, Feb 18, 2022
Menu Search Log in

SCC’s Freeman inducted in hall of fame

Legendary High School football coach Bill Freeman is set to be inducted into the KFBCA Hall of Fame during a banquet on Sunday. Freeman coached at Le Roy among other places.

By

Sports

February 18, 2022 - 3:10 PM

Courtesy photo

Legendary High School football coach Bill Freeman is set to be inducted into the KFBCA Hall of Fame during a banquet on Sunday.

Freeman, a longtime coach at Le Roy High School, now Southern Coffey County High School, was a member of the 2021 class. Due to COVID-19, that class is being honored this weekend, along with the 2022 class.

“He was tough,” said Freeman’s daughter, Jennifer Freeman-Liles. “He was a competitor. He pushed the kids, but it was more about the life lessons than it was the winning or losing.”

Related
October 28, 2019
January 27, 2016
June 5, 2014
September 6, 2012
Most Popular