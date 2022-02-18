SCC’s Freeman inducted in hall of fame

Legendary High School football coach Bill Freeman is set to be inducted into the KFBCA Hall of Fame during a banquet on Sunday.

Freeman, a longtime coach at Le Roy High School, now Southern Coffey County High School, was a member of the 2021 class. Due to COVID-19, that class is being honored this weekend, along with the 2022 class.

“He was tough,” said Freeman’s daughter, Jennifer Freeman-Liles. “He was a competitor. He pushed the kids, but it was more about the life lessons than it was the winning or losing.”