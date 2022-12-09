SCC’s scoring struggles persist in loss to Altoona-Midway

LE ROY — The Southern Coffey County High boys fell to Altoona-Midway on Thursday night, 52-21.

The Titans (0-3) relied on AJ DeAnda and Thomas Nickel for most of the night. When it came down to it, Southern Coffey lost because of their inability to spread the ball and poor defense.

Nickel began the night scoring a trio of two-pointers and a free throw in the first quarter. The Titan defense allowed 24 points in the first quarter, seven points to both Jacob Meigs and Harley Lopeman, to fall behind 24-7.