 | Fri, Dec 09, 2022
Menu Search Log in

SCC’s scoring struggles persist in loss to Altoona-Midway

Only two Titans scored points all night against Altoona-Midway in AJ DeAnda and Thomas Nickel. Southern Coffey County is a young team with only one senior and they are showing it so far this season.

By

Sports

December 9, 2022 - 3:15 PM

Southern Coffey County High's Hank Newton (25) dribbles up court in a game at Crest on Thursday December 1. Photo by Quinn Burkitt

LE ROY — The Southern Coffey County High boys fell to Altoona-Midway on Thursday night, 52-21. 

The Titans (0-3) relied on AJ DeAnda and Thomas Nickel for most of the night. When it came down to it, Southern Coffey lost because of their inability to spread the ball and poor defense. 

Nickel began the night scoring a trio of two-pointers and a free throw in the first quarter. The Titan defense allowed 24 points in the first quarter, seven points to both Jacob Meigs and Harley Lopeman, to fall behind 24-7. 

Related
December 7, 2022
December 2, 2022
December 3, 2021
December 16, 2013
Most Popular