 Mon, Apr 11, 2022
Scheffler takes green jacket

By

Sports

April 11, 2022

Scottie Scheffler hits out of a bunker on the second green during the final round of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on Sunday. Photo by (Hyosub Shin/The Atlanta Journal-Constitution/TNS)

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Scottie Scheffler looked like a Masters champion even before he slipped into his green jacket, the model of calm as he methodically worked his way around the most stressful course in major championship golf.

Sunday morning was different. That turned out to be the toughest test he had all day.

“I cried like a baby this morning. I was so stressed out. I didn’t know what to do,” Scheffler said after winning his first major. “I was sitting there telling (wife) Meredith, ”I don’t think I’m ready for this … and I just felt overwhelmed.”

