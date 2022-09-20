 | Thu, Sep 22, 2022
Menu Search Log in

Scherzer perfect as Mets clinch playoff berth

Pitching for the first time in more than two weeks, New York's Max Scherzer pitched six perfect innings as the Mets defeated Milwaukee, 7-2. The win clinches a playoff berth for the Mets.

By

Sports

September 20, 2022 - 1:31 PM

Max Scherzer #21 of the New York Mets pitches in a game earlier this season. Photo by (Jim McIsaac/Getty Images/TNS)

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Max Scherzer was pulled from his 200th win with a perfect game intact, and the New York Mets clinched their first playoff berth in six years by beating the Milwaukee Brewers 7-2 on Monday night.

Reinstated from the injured list before the game, Scherzer (10-4) struck out nine in six innings. The 38-year-old ace threw only 68 pitches, but that was as far as the NL East leaders let him go in his first start in 16 days.

Brewers star Christian Yelich doubled leading off the seventh against Tylor Megill, making his first major league relief appearance after 27 starts. Megill also came off the injured list Monday.

Related
Most Popular