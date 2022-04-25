 | Tue, Apr 26, 2022
School Day at the K

Area schoolchildren attend Kansas City Royals game for completing the Drug Abuse Resistance Education (DARE) program this year.

Sports

April 25, 2022 - 2:22 PM

Several elementary school students from Iola were at the Kansas City Royals game at Kauffman Stadium Thursday. Photo by USD 257 via Facebook

Several Iola elementary school students were treated to a day of Kansas City Royals baseball Thursday as part of a “School Day at the K” promotion.

The students earned the trip by completing the Drug Abuse Resistance Education Program, co-sponsored by the Iola Police Department. The Royals’ 1-0 loss to Minnesota did little to spoil the fun, noted Danny Rodriguez, community resource officer with IPD, noting the students took part in several raucous cheers and were even shown on Kauffman Stadium’s jumbotron.

