Several Iola elementary school students were treated to a day of Kansas City Royals baseball Thursday as part of a “School Day at the K” promotion.

The students earned the trip by completing the Drug Abuse Resistance Education Program, co-sponsored by the Iola Police Department. The Royals’ 1-0 loss to Minnesota did little to spoil the fun, noted Danny Rodriguez, community resource officer with IPD, noting the students took part in several raucous cheers and were even shown on Kauffman Stadium’s jumbotron.