 | Fri, Jul 08, 2022
Menu Search Log in

School uncovers autograph of player immortalized in ‘Field of Dreams’

Archibald "Moonlight" Graham played just two innings of a Major League Baseball game, a feat immortalized in the hit movie "Field of Dreams." A medical school has found several letters penned by Graham, who became a doctor after his playing days ended.

By

Sports

July 8, 2022 - 2:18 PM

Larry Pitrof, executive director of the Medical Alumni Association of the University of Maryland, holds a reproduction rookie-style card for baseball player and physician Archibald “Moonlight” Graham in Baltimore. The card was made decades after Graham's one game in the major leagues. Photo by (Barbara Haddock Taylor/Baltimore Sun/TNS)

BALTIMORE — In the stuffy fourth-floor attic of a historic Baltimore academic building, amid discarded furniture and dusty filing cabinets, Larry Pitrof discovered treasure.

The trove isn’t worth millions. But it’s a fascinating relic and a historic bridge between fact, lore and baseball.

Archibald “Moonlight” Graham played two innings of right field in a major league baseball game in 1905 and had zero at-bats. That was the extent of his big league career, a forgettable footnote in baseball history.

Related
July 5, 2022
June 30, 2022
June 23, 2022
June 20, 2022
Most Popular