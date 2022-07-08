School uncovers autograph of player immortalized in ‘Field of Dreams’

BALTIMORE — In the stuffy fourth-floor attic of a historic Baltimore academic building, amid discarded furniture and dusty filing cabinets, Larry Pitrof discovered treasure.

The trove isn’t worth millions. But it’s a fascinating relic and a historic bridge between fact, lore and baseball.

Archibald “Moonlight” Graham played two innings of right field in a major league baseball game in 1905 and had zero at-bats. That was the extent of his big league career, a forgettable footnote in baseball history.