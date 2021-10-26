SE no match on Gilligan’s island

ACC men’s soccer hosted Southeast in its final regular-season game. Allen controlled the game and won 6-1. Allen was led by freshman Cillian Gilligan with three goals and his first hat trick.

Joseph Gartner, Louis Calvert, Boikaego Mbaakanyi, and Mathew Akidug also scored for the Red Devils. Akidug and Thiago Fernandes had two assists each. Allen took 21 shots on goal, scoring on 28.5% of its shots.

Allen finishes the regular season 10-7 and has won four of its last six games. The Red Devils will travel to Central Community College on Thursday for the first round of the playoffs. Allen defeated Central 3-2 earlier this season.