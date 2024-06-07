Seahorses open season against Chanute, Humboldt

Iola’s swim team hosted squads from Chanute and Humboldt to open the 2024 season under spectacular weather conditions.
Iola’s and Humboldt’s results follow:
Girls 6 and under
25-yd backstroke — 4. Marin Coffield, 58.11; 6. Nellie Sigg, 1:14.23; 8. Charlee Granere, 1:20.31; 9. Jewell Chapman, 1:23.40
25-yd freestyle — 1. Sigg, 42.67; 4. Coffield, 1:03.72; 5. Chapman, 1:10.66; 10. Granere, 1:48.99
Boys 6 and under
25-yd backstroke — 1. Royce Mathis, 1:20.68
Girls 7-8
25-yd backstroke — 4. Emersyn Higginbotham, 29.69; 9. Pexleigh Lowell, 45.77; 10. Jolee Westervelt, 45.82
25-yd freestyle — 4. Higginbotham, 25.98; 9. Westervelt, 38.78; 12. Lowell, 47.43
Boys 7-8
25-yd butterfly — 4. Brigham Smith, 33.65; 5. Cohen Sigg, 33.86; 7. Gavin Granere, 54.90
25-yd backstroke — 3. Smith, 31.37; 5. Daxton Beecher, 40.66; 7. Gavin Granere, 41.83
25-yd breaststroke — 1. Smith, 34.69; 3. Fisher Frazell, 36.62; 4. Sigg, 36.64
25-yd freestyle — 3. Smith, 25.96; 6. Sigg, 28.29; 7. Frazell, 29.02; 9. Beecher, 39.83; 10. Granere, 41.64
Mixed 7-8 years
100-yd freestyle relay — 2. Iola (Fisher Frazell, Cohen Sigg, Emersyn Higginbotham, Brigham Smith), 1:54.27; 5. Iola (Daxton Beecher, Pexleigh Lowell, Jolee Westervelt, Gavin Grnere), 2:52.44
Girls 9-10
25-yd backstroke — 3. Wren Clift, 22.22; 5. Raina Borjas, 24.85; 6. Luuly Tran, 25.03; 11. Ellisyn Kent, 35.13
25-yd breaststroke — 3. Clift, 25.78; 4. Tran, 27.07; 5. Borjas, 31.38; 13. Kent, 41.68
25-yd freestyle — 2. Clift, 18.92; 4. Tran, 22.63; 6. Borjas, 29.30; 13. Kent, 29.10
Boys 9-10
25-yd butterfly — 3. Liam Ilimaleota, 26.38; 5. Easton Higginbotham, 33.71
25-yd breaststroke — 1. Ilimaleota, 23.73; 7. Cooper Cook, 39.20; 8. Higginbotham, 39.95; 9. Remy Jernigan, 43.26
25-yd freestyle — 3. Ilimaleota, 18.88; 6. Higginbotham, 22.55; 7. Cook, 23.58; 10. John Nickolson, 26.87; 12. Jernigan, 40.01
Mixed 9-10
100-yd medley relay — 2. Iola (Easton Higginbotham, Liam Iliamaleota, Wren Clift, Raina Borjas), 1:42.00
100-yd freestyle relay — 1. Iola (Higginbotham, Borjas, Clift, Ilimaleota), 45.43; 4. Iola (John Nickolson, Luuly Tran, Cooper Cook, Ellisyn Kent), 1;41.88
Girls 10 and under
50-yd freestyle —2. Wren Clift, 41.65; 6. Raina Borjas, 51.26; 8. Ellisyn Kent, 1:05.14; 10. Emersyn Higginbotham, 1:15.09; 11. Jolee Westervelt, 1:34.18
100-yd individual medley — 2. Clift, 1:55.10; 6. Borjas, 2:20.91
Boys 10 and under
50-yd freestyle — 3. Liam Ilimaleota, 42.73; 5. Easton Higginbotham, 450.48; 7. Cooper Coo,, 54.74; 8. Brigham Smith, 1:02.69; 9. Cohen Sigg, 1:08.86; 10. Fisher Frazell, 1:10.34; 11. Daxton Beecher, 1:28.39
100-yd individual medley — 1. Ilimaleota, 1:49.83; 4. Smith, 2:46.03
Girls 11-12
100-yd freestyle — 1. Mariah Mathis, 1:33.40; 2. Anna Klubek, 1:50.39
50-yd butterfly — 1. Ember Friend, 51.14; 2. Klubek, 55.92; 3. Mathis, 55.93; 4. Helena Morrison, 1:06.65