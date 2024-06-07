 | Fri, Jun 07, 2024
Seahorses open season against Chanute, Humboldt

Iola's swim team opened the 2024 season Wednesday against Chanute and Humboldt swimmers. Iola returns home for another meet at Iola's Riverside Park on Wednesday.

June 7, 2024 - 1:52 PM

Mariah Mathis of the Iola Seahorses swims at a meet Wednesday at Iola's Riverside Park. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register

Iola’s swim team hosted squads from Chanute and Humboldt to open the 2024 season under spectacular weather conditions.

Iola’s and Humboldt’s results follow:

Girls 6 and under

25-yd backstroke — 4. Marin Coffield, 58.11; 6. Nellie Sigg, 1:14.23; 8. Charlee Granere, 1:20.31; 9. Jewell Chapman, 1:23.40

25-yd freestyle — 1. Sigg, 42.67; 4. Coffield, 1:03.72; 5. Chapman, 1:10.66; 10. Granere, 1:48.99

Boys 6 and under

25-yd backstroke — 1. Royce Mathis, 1:20.68 

Girls 7-8

25-yd backstroke — 4. Emersyn Higginbotham, 29.69; 9. Pexleigh Lowell, 45.77; 10. Jolee Westervelt, 45.82

25-yd freestyle — 4. Higginbotham, 25.98; 9. Westervelt, 38.78; 12. Lowell, 47.43

Boys 7-8

25-yd butterfly — 4. Brigham Smith, 33.65; 5. Cohen Sigg, 33.86; 7. Gavin Granere, 54.90

25-yd backstroke — 3. Smith, 31.37; 5. Daxton Beecher, 40.66; 7. Gavin Granere, 41.83

25-yd breaststroke — 1. Smith, 34.69; 3. Fisher Frazell, 36.62; 4. Sigg, 36.64

25-yd freestyle — 3. Smith, 25.96; 6. Sigg, 28.29; 7. Frazell, 29.02; 9. Beecher, 39.83; 10. Granere, 41.64

Mixed 7-8 years

100-yd freestyle relay — 2. Iola (Fisher Frazell, Cohen Sigg, Emersyn Higginbotham, Brigham Smith), 1:54.27; 5. Iola (Daxton Beecher, Pexleigh Lowell, Jolee Westervelt, Gavin Grnere), 2:52.44

Girls 9-10

25-yd backstroke — 3. Wren Clift, 22.22; 5. Raina Borjas, 24.85; 6. Luuly Tran, 25.03; 11. Ellisyn Kent, 35.13

25-yd breaststroke — 3. Clift, 25.78; 4. Tran, 27.07; 5. Borjas, 31.38; 13. Kent, 41.68

25-yd freestyle — 2. Clift, 18.92; 4. Tran, 22.63; 6. Borjas, 29.30; 13. Kent, 29.10

Boys 9-10

25-yd butterfly — 3. Liam Ilimaleota, 26.38; 5. Easton Higginbotham, 33.71

25-yd breaststroke — 1. Ilimaleota, 23.73; 7. Cooper Cook, 39.20; 8. Higginbotham, 39.95; 9. Remy Jernigan, 43.26

25-yd freestyle — 3. Ilimaleota, 18.88; 6. Higginbotham, 22.55; 7. Cook, 23.58; 10. John Nickolson, 26.87; 12. Jernigan, 40.01

Gavin Granere of the Iola Seahorses swims at a meet Wednesday at Iola’s Riverside Park. Photo by Richard Luken
Humboldt Swim team member Carter Mitchell finishes a race Wednesday at a swim meet in Iola. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register
Brigham Smith of the Iola Seahorses waits on the starting block at a meet Wednesday at Iola’s Riverside Park. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register
Wren Cleft of the Iola Seahorses swims at a meet Wednesday at Iola’s Riverside Park. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register
Helena Morrison of the Iola Seahorses swims at a meet Wednesday. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register
Mixed 9-10 

100-yd medley relay — 2. Iola (Easton Higginbotham, Liam Iliamaleota, Wren Clift, Raina Borjas), 1:42.00

100-yd freestyle relay — 1. Iola (Higginbotham, Borjas, Clift, Ilimaleota), 45.43; 4. Iola (John Nickolson, Luuly Tran, Cooper Cook, Ellisyn Kent), 1;41.88

Girls 10 and under

50-yd freestyle —2. Wren Clift, 41.65; 6. Raina Borjas, 51.26; 8. Ellisyn Kent, 1:05.14; 10. Emersyn Higginbotham, 1:15.09; 11. Jolee Westervelt, 1:34.18

100-yd individual medley — 2. Clift, 1:55.10; 6. Borjas, 2:20.91

Boys 10 and under

50-yd freestyle — 3. Liam Ilimaleota, 42.73; 5. Easton Higginbotham, 450.48; 7. Cooper Coo,, 54.74; 8. Brigham Smith, 1:02.69; 9. Cohen Sigg, 1:08.86; 10. Fisher Frazell, 1:10.34; 11. Daxton Beecher, 1:28.39

100-yd individual medley — 1. Ilimaleota, 1:49.83; 4. Smith, 2:46.03

Girls 11-12

100-yd freestyle — 1. Mariah Mathis, 1:33.40; 2. Anna Klubek, 1:50.39

50-yd butterfly — 1. Ember Friend, 51.14; 2. Klubek, 55.92; 3. Mathis, 55.93; 4. Helena Morrison, 1:06.65

