CHANUTE — Iola’s swim team ended the 2021 season on a high note Saturday.

The Seahorses collected scores of medals and ribbons for their proficiency in the water, taking third place as a team at the Southeast Kansas League Swim Meet.

Leading the charge was 13-year-old Noah Schowengerdt, who won five of his six individual races in the 13-14 years division, and received a trophy for being the top points winner in his division.