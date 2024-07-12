Seahorses wrap up home schedule

The Iola Seahorses hosted Chanute and Humboldt Wednesday in their final home meet of 2024.
All three teams will be at Chanute on July 20 for the Southeast Kansas League Meet to wrap up the season.
Iola and Humboldt’s results from Wednesday follow.
Iola
Girls 6 and under
25-yd butterfly — 3. Jewell Chapman, 42.59; 4. Nellie Sigg, 42.04; 7. Marin Coffield, 57.48; 8. Addison Chandlee, 1:10.38
25-yd backstroke — 2. Sigg, 39.78; 4. Chapman, 45.25; 7. Coffield, 59.17; 8. Charlee Granere, 59.99; 9. Ally Tran, 1:05.65
25-yd breaststroke — 3. Chapman, 37.83; 4. Sigg, 40.40; 6. Granere, 57.02; 7. Tran, 58.22; 8. Coffield, 1:05.09
25-yd freestyle — 2. Sigg, 33.25; 7. Chapman, 43.89; 8. Coffield, 50.50; 9. Granere, 59.24
Boys 6 and under
25-yd butterfly — 3. Hoyt George, 1:11.46; 4. Royce Mathis, 1:18.06
25-yd backstroke — 7. Mathis, 1:22.50; 8. George, 1:38.07
25-yd breaststroke — 3. George, 1:16.06; 4. Mathis, 1;21.83
25-yd freestyle — 5. George, 53.14; 8. Mathis, 1:18.82
Mixed 6 and under