Seahorses wrap up home schedule

The Humboldt swim team is one of several featured in “Play Ball,” the Iola Register’s summer sports magazine, which was released today and features baseball, softball and swimmers from Iola, Humboldt and Moran. The magazine’s photo of the Humboldt swimmers was missing several team members. Here is the complete squad. The team members are, front row from left, Parker Mitchell and Trudy Francis; second row, Ryker Barnhart, Lakelyn Lemmon, BriElla Drybread, Tessa Francis, Wren Shultz, Ellie Klassen, Carter Mitchell, Suttyn Hillmon and Myles Brady; back row, Korben Barnhart, Stella Walls, Ryker Roach, Adalyn Hillmon, Ricklyn Hillmon, Tripp Carson, Sophia Schomaker, Jayden Brady and Hallie Fitzmaurice. Not Pictured is Aubree Trim. Photo by Paige Olson

The Iola Seahorses hosted Chanute and Humboldt Wednesday in their final home meet of 2024.

All three teams will be at Chanute on July 20 for the Southeast Kansas League Meet to wrap up the season.

Iola and Humboldt’s results from Wednesday follow.

Iola

Girls 6 and under

25-yd butterfly — 3. Jewell Chapman, 42.59; 4. Nellie Sigg, 42.04; 7. Marin Coffield, 57.48; 8. Addison Chandlee, 1:10.38

25-yd backstroke — 2. Sigg, 39.78; 4. Chapman, 45.25; 7. Coffield, 59.17; 8. Charlee Granere, 59.99; 9. Ally Tran, 1:05.65

25-yd breaststroke — 3. Chapman, 37.83; 4. Sigg, 40.40; 6. Granere, 57.02; 7. Tran, 58.22; 8. Coffield, 1:05.09

25-yd freestyle — 2. Sigg, 33.25; 7. Chapman, 43.89; 8. Coffield, 50.50; 9. Granere, 59.24

Boys 6 and under

25-yd butterfly — 3. Hoyt George, 1:11.46; 4. Royce Mathis, 1:18.06

25-yd backstroke — 7. Mathis, 1:22.50; 8. George, 1:38.07

25-yd breaststroke — 3. George, 1:16.06; 4. Mathis, 1;21.83

25-yd freestyle — 5. George, 53.14; 8. Mathis, 1:18.82

Mixed 6 and under