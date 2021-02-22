Menu Search Log in

Season ends at substate

Iola High's TJ Taylor and Danny Boeken brought home sixth-place finishes in their respective weight classes at the Class 4A Substate Wrestling Tournament Saturday.

By

Sports

February 22, 2021 - 9:59 AM

Iola High's Danny Boeken, left, grapples with Clayton Stephenson of Topeka-Hayden at Saturday's Class 4A Substate Wrestling Tournament in Chanute. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register

CHANUTE — Months of grueling practices and endless conditioning came boiling down to 23 gut-wrenching seconds for TJ Taylor Saturday.

The Iola High wrestler was 23 seconds away from advancing to the Class 4A State Wrestling Tournament when a late takedown by Paola’s Ryan Pankov gave Taylor’s opponent two crucial points in their consolation semifinal round.

Taylor did all he could to escape Pankov’s grasp. Doing so would have given Taylor a point, as the two writhed around the perimeter of the mat.

