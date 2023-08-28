 | Mon, Aug 28, 2023
Seattle sweeps past Royals

The white-hot Seattle Mariners capped a three-game sweep of Kansas City Sunday, 3-2, to move into sole possession of first in the AL West. The Royals have dropped 10 of their past 12.

August 28, 2023 - 3:11 PM

Teoscar Hernandez (35) of the Seattle Mariners celebrates with teammates after hitting a solo home run during the eighth inning against the Kansas City Royals at T-Mobile Park on Aug. 26, 2023, in Seattle. (Alika Jenner/Getty Images/TNS)

SEATTLE (AP) — Luis Castillo pitched seven shutout innings and the Seattle Mariners grabbed sole possession of first place in the AL West, beating the Kansas City Royals 3-2 on Sunday to complete a three-game sweep.

Teoscar Hernández and Julio Rodríguez homered as Seattle won for the 11th time in 12 games. The Mariners also improved to a major league-best 36-14 since July 1 for their best 50-game stretch since they also went 36-14 from April 23-June 18, 2003.

Seattle (74-56) and Texas were tied for the AL West lead coming into the day, but the Rangers lost 7-6 to the Twins. Seattle trailed Texas by 7 1/2 games on Aug. 15.

