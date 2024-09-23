Second-half improvements spark Mustangs

It was a tale of two halves Friday evening.

With too many mistakes for head coach David Daugharthy’s liking, the Iola High coaching staff had a spirited halftime discussion about limiting penalties and being more assignment-sound on the football field.

In other words, the players “were definitely getting ripped,” Daugharthy said.

The motivation worked. Iola High’s Easton Weseloh (5), Everett Glaze (62) and Grady Dougherty (77) block a Santa Fe Trail defender Friday. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register

Iola, which trailed visiting Santa Fe Trail 6-0 at the break, emerged in the third quarter with a bit more pip in its step.

Junior quarterback Tre Wilson capped the opening drive of the second half with a blazing 52-yard touchdown run, followed by Kale Pratt’s extra-point kick to lead, 7-6.

Then, after a Charger punt, Iola took advantage of a 36-yard pass from Wilson to Cortland Carson and a 35-yard run from Easton Weseloh to set up Weseloh’s 5-yard touchdown run.

The Mustang defense took it from there, keeping Santa Fe Trail under wraps the rest of the way in a 13-6 victory.

“The first half was ugly,” Daugharthy agreed. “It was just a matter of cleaning things up, doing your job. We’d been preaching it, but it apparently wasn’t clear.

“But they saw what happens when they do their job and start executing a little better,” he continued. “Things started coming together.” Iola High’s Nick Bauer (2) leaps in an attempt to break up a pass to Santa Fe Trail’s Xavier Davis Friday. Photo by Richard Luken

The biggest bugaboo was in the form of penalties.

Iola lost a first quarter touchdown pass from Wilson to Cortland Carson because of an illegal procedure penalty, and then turned the ball over on downs after Carson gained 16½ yards on a fourth-down scramble when he needed 17.

If there was a silver lining, it was that Santa Fe Trail was also scuffling with penalties in the first half.

But the visitors took advantage of Xavier Davis’s leaping catch of a 33-yard pass from Rigley Sleichter in the last 2 minutes of the first half. A questionable pass interference penalty followed on the Mustangs. The Chargers capitalized with a 6-yard touchdown run from Kane Tantaros with 16 seconds left in the half.

“We had a couple of tough calls, but I was glad the way they bounced back,” Daugharthy said. “They played really well. They were prepared. Guys were champing at the bit. We played with a lot of new kids tonight. I’m proud of the effort they put forth.”