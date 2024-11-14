Sectional showdown awaits Humboldt

HUMBOLDT — Humboldt High has breezed through the first two rounds of the Class 2A playoffs with little trouble.

Even last week’s miserable weather did nothing to slow the Cubs’ rushing attack as Humboldt racked up 451 yards on the ground in a 64-7 regional win over Riverton.

But the road to a state championship promises to get decidedly more difficult Friday evening when Council Grove comes to town.

Council Grove (7-3) comes into Friday’s sectional round of the playoffs on a high, having beaten rival Silver Lake 30-8 to avenge a loss from earlier in the season.

The Braves and Humboldt are well familiar with each other already. Humboldt won a defensive slug-fest during the 2023 regular season, intercepting three passes in a 14-7 victory.

“We’ve seen Council Grove the last few years in districts,” Humboldt head coach Logan Wyrick said. “They’re a well-coached, hard-nosed team. They do a lot of good things.”

Council Grove’s record may be a bit misleading as well. Their three regular season losses came against Osage City, St. Marys and Silver Lake — powerhouses, all — in perhaps the most difficult Class 2A district in the state.

“Council Grove is a tough-nosed defensive team,” Wyrick noted. “They run it well, and they’re able to mix it up with passing, too. We’re gonna have our hands full.”

The Braves’ offense is keyed by the running of senior Ace Monihen, who has rushed for 1,154 yards and 19 touchdowns. Landon Dody has emerged as Council Grove’s primary receiving threat, while Cade Goodell also has proven to be a threat on the ground and through the air.

Sophomore quarterback Luke Stewart has thrown for 1,400 yards and 16 touchdowns.

And while he doesn’t have the glitzy stats of his fellow teammates, Council Grove’s Landon Ziegler may be the focal point if Humboldt wants to have much success on either side of the ball. The 6-3, 250-pound lineman has developed into one of the premiere players in the state.

HUMBOLDT’S gridiron dominance comes despite its small roster, with only 29 players.

“We thought we’d have a little more depth, but this is the smallest team we’ve ever had here while I’ve been coaching,” Wyrick noted.

That means being multi-faceted.

“We build our depth with what we have,” Wyrick said. “Guys have stepped up in different roles. We’re able to move some pieces around if somebody needs a break, or if somebody gets a little dinged up. That’s been big to build depth from within.”