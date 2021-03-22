Self relishes chance to play at historic Hinkle

Basketball Hall of Famer Bill Self, who refers to himself as “a big history guy when it comes to our sport,” says he looks forward to coaching a game tonight in tradition-rich Hinkle Fieldhouse.

The 9,100-seat arena, located on Butler University’s campus in Indianapolis, not only has been the regular home of the Butler Bulldogs since 1928, but the place featured prominently in the 1986 movie, “Hoosiers.”

“That was one of the things I’ve said all along: I hope we get a chance to play in Hinkle,” Self, Kansas’ 18th-year men’s basketball coach said Sunday. Hinkle is one of various buildings in and around Indianapolis being used during the entire men’s NCAA Tournament.