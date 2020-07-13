Self says Kansas players’ return to campus may be delayed

LAWRENCE, Kan. — Kansas’ basketball players, who were planning on returning from their hometowns to campus July 20 for in-person workouts with KU coaches and trainers per NCAA rules, may be putting their travel plans on hold.

KU coach Bill Self is leaning toward pushing the report date back to Aug. 1 because of the recent spike in numbers of individuals infected by COVID-19 coronavirus not only in Douglas County and the state of Kansas, but at colleges around the country.

“We haven’t finalized it. We are rethinking everything, though,” Self, KU’s 18th-year coach, told The Kansas City Star on Friday night. “Selfishly you want to get them back, but the bottom line is we don’t know if we are going to have a season. We don’t know if football is going to play.