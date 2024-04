INDEPENDENCE — Jeremy Sellman had an early hunch Thursday was going to be a special one for the Iola High golf team.

The Mustangs’ three top golfers, seniors Xander Sellman and Christopher Holloway and sophomore Brennen Coffield were off to encouraging starts at the Independence Invitational, with each on the green putting for a birdie.

Iola High’s Xander Sellman hits a shot Thursday in Independence. Photo by Jeremy Sellman

“I was lucky to be in a position to see all three boys and watched all three putts,” Coach Sellman said.