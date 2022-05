NEWTON — A tough start, on the toughest hole in one of the toughest golf courses in the state, spelled early trouble for Xander Sellman Monday.

The Iola High sophomore — making his debut at the Class 4A State Golf Tourament — was set to tee off at Sand Creek Station’s notorious 10th hole, a 589-yard monster with a narrow fairway, a water hazard on one side, out-of-bound markers on the other, and deep bunkers near the green.

And then there were the nerves.