September Madness: Eight MLB playoff games in one day

A smorgasbord of baseball kept fans on the edge of their seats from the opener, a 13-inning classic between Cincinnati and Atlanta, to a nine-inning slug-fest between New York and Cleveland.

October 1, 2020 - 9:37 AM

The Atlanta Braves pile on Freddie Freeman as he hits a walk off RBI single to beat the Reds 1-0 in 13 innings during Game 1 in the National League wild card playoff series on Wednesday. Photo by Curtis Compton / Atlanta Journal-Constitution / TNS

Shortly after noon in Atlanta, Nick Senzel of the Cincinnati Reds slapped the first pitch from Max Fried to right field for a single, beginning a day of baseball unlike any that had come before.

Eight postseason games, all starting in a span of around 10 hours.

“This is like September Madness,” Houston manager Dusty Baker said. “It’s going to be mad.”

