 | Tue, Aug 09, 2022
Menu Search Log in

Serena: ‘Countdown is on’ to retirement

A 23-time Grand Slam tennis champion, Serena Williams, told her fans today the time is near for her to retire. Williams was not clear on the timeline for her last match.

By

Sports

August 9, 2022 - 2:24 PM

Serena Williams plays a forehand against France's Harmony Tan during their first-round Wimbledon match at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on Tuesday, June 28, 2022, in London. Photo by (Clive Brunskill/Getty Images/TNS)

Saying “the countdown has begun,” 23-time Grand Slam champion Serena Williams announced Tuesday she is ready to step away from tennis so she can turn her focus to having another child and her business interests, presaging the end of a career that transcended sports.

In an essay released Tuesday by Vogue magazine, and a post on Instagram — the sorts of direct-to-fans communication favored these days by celebrities, a category she most definitely fits — Williams was not completely clear on the timeline for her last match, but it could happen at the U.S. Open, which begins Aug. 29 in New York.

“There comes a time in life when we have to decide to move in a different direction. That time is always hard when you love something so much. My goodness do I enjoy tennis. But now, the countdown has begun,” Williams, who turns 41 next month, wrote on Instagram. “I have to focus on being a mom, my spiritual goals and finally discovering a different, but just (as) exciting Serena. I’m gonna relish these next few weeks.”

Related
July 11, 2022
July 6, 2022
July 5, 2022
June 29, 2022
Most Popular