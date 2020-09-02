Menu Search Log in

Serena rolls to straight set win

Serena Williams, bidding for her 24th Grand Slam championship, opened the U.S. Open Tuesday with an easy win. It's her 102nd career victory at the U.S. Open, a new record.

By

Sports

September 2, 2020 - 9:56 AM

Serena Williams hits a serve against Kristie Ahn on Day 2 of the U.S. Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York on Tuesday. Photo by Al Bello / Getty Images / TNS

NEW YORK — Serena Williams posted a record 102nd win at the US Open with a 7-5, 6-3 first-round victory over fellow American Kristie Ahn on Tuesday, and Britain’s Andy Murray enjoyed a winning return to Grand Slam tennis.

Williams, the third seed, picked up her first straight-sets win since the tour resumed from a five-month coronavirus-triggered hiatus and took sole ownership of the Open Era record for most match-wins in New York, surpassing Chris Evert’s tally of 101.

As she kicked off her quest for a record-equaling 24th Grand Slam crown and chased a seventh US Open win, Williams fired 28 winners, including 13 aces, to overcome Ahn, who had a breakthrough run to the US Open fourth round last year.

Related
August 23, 2019
January 24, 2019
January 15, 2019
January 2, 2019
Trending