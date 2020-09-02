Serena rolls to straight set win

NEW YORK — Serena Williams posted a record 102nd win at the US Open with a 7-5, 6-3 first-round victory over fellow American Kristie Ahn on Tuesday, and Britain’s Andy Murray enjoyed a winning return to Grand Slam tennis.

Williams, the third seed, picked up her first straight-sets win since the tour resumed from a five-month coronavirus-triggered hiatus and took sole ownership of the Open Era record for most match-wins in New York, surpassing Chris Evert’s tally of 101.

As she kicked off her quest for a record-equaling 24th Grand Slam crown and chased a seventh US Open win, Williams fired 28 winners, including 13 aces, to overcome Ahn, who had a breakthrough run to the US Open fourth round last year.