Serena wins first match at U.S. Open

The legend has said she will bid farewell to tennis after this tournament

August 29, 2022 - 8:35 PM

Serena Williams beat Danka Kovinic, 6-3, 6-3, Monday evening in her first match at the U.S. Open. Photo by Tim Clayton/Corbis/Getty Images/TNS

NEW YORK (AP) — Serena Williams is not ready to say goodbye just yet.

In her first match at what is expected to be the last U.S. Open — and last tournament — of her remarkable playing career, Williams overcame a shaky start to overwhelm Danka Kovinic 6-3, 6-3 on Monday night in a packed Arthur Ashe Stadium with an atmosphere more akin to a festival than a farewell.

Early, Williams was not at her best. There were double-faults. Other missed strokes, missed opportunities. She went up 2-0, but then quickly trailed 3-2. Then, suddenly, Williams looked a lot more like someone with six championships at Flushing Meadows and 23 Grand Slam titles in all.

