 | Wed, Aug 25, 2021
Menu Search Log in

Serena withdraws from U.S. Open

Tennis star Serena Williams will not compete in the upcoming U.S. Open because of a torn hamstring, an injury that ended her Wimbledon run in the first round in June.

By

Sports

August 25, 2021 - 10:28 AM

Serena Williams plays a forehand in her first round match against Belinda Bencic at the 2017 Australian Open.

Serena Williams added herself to the list of big-name withdrawals from the U.S. Open today, pulling out of the year’s last Grand Slam tournament because of a torn hamstring.

Williams hasn’t competed since injuring her right leg in the first set of her first-round match at Wimbledon in late June.

The American, who turns 40 next month, announced her decision to sit out the U.S. Open via a social media post. She joins Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal in sitting out the competition in Flushing Meadows, where play begins next Monday.

Related
August 20, 2021
June 25, 2021
January 16, 2020
June 11, 2018
Most Popular