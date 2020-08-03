Settlement reached in player’s death

GARDEN CITY, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas community college has reached a settlement with the New Jersey family of a football player who died of heatstroke after team conditioning drills in 2018.

Details of the settlement reached between Garden City Community College and the family of Braeden Bradforth, of Newton, New Jersey, were not released. The college said in a news release late Friday that a court recently approved the settlement.

Bradforth, a 315-pound defensive lineman, died after being found unconscious in an alley outside his dormitory after the first day of football conditioning on Aug. 1, 2018. He was 19 years old.