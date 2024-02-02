Shake it off: Sportsbooks won’t take bets on Taylor Swift Super Bowl appearance

 | Fri, Feb 02, 2024
Those willing to wager on whether music superstar Taylor Swift will make an appearance at Super Bowl LVIII next week in Las Vegas will have to find an offshore sportsbook to place that bet. In the US, where sports betting laws vary from state to state, the general rule is that wager is limited to what happens on the field.

February 2, 2024 - 2:29 PM

Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates with Taylor Swift after a 17-10 victory against the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship Game at M&T Bank Stadium on January 28, 2024 in Baltimore, Maryland. Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images/TNS

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Fans have been wondering for days whether Taylor Swift will make it to the Super Bowl next week to cheer on boyfriend Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs and, if so, how many times she’ll show up on TV during the game. They can speculate all they want, but they won’t be able to bet on it legally in the United States.

Those types of wagers can be made offshore with sportsbooks such as BetUS, which is based in Costa Rica, and potentially in the Canadian province of Ontario. BetMGM public relations manager John Ewing said he was waiting for word from Canadian authorities there if such bets will be OK.

But in the U.S., where betting laws vary from state to state, the general rule is that wagering is limited to what happens on the field. A handful of states allow bets to be placed on the color of Gatorade dumped on the winning coach — red or pink is this year’s plus-260 favorite at FanDuel Sportsbook — but even that type of wager is not allowed in Las Vegas.

