 | Tue, Mar 22, 2022
Shaken, now stirring: KU’s Martin leads Jayhawks to Sweet 16

After injuries largely derailed Remy Martin's regular season for the Kansas Jayhawks, the senior transfer has stepped into the limelight to lead the team through the first two rounds of the NCAA Tournament.

March 22, 2022 - 2:14 PM

KU guard Remy Martin (left) started the Jayhawks celebration as time ran out on Trey Alexander and Creighton on Saturday in Fort Worth, Texas. KU beat Creighton 79-72 in a second round game of the NCAA Tournament. Photo by Rich Sugg / Kansas City Star / TNS

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Kansas coach Bill Self has always relied on veteran point guards to run his teams, All-Americans such as Frank Mason III and Devonte’ Graham, or Tyshawn Taylor, who led an unheralded group of Jayhawks to the Final Four in 2012.

Often overlooked prospects, they grow and mature over three or four years in the program.

Remy Martin is the opposite: He is a senior transfer from Arizona State who gave up a starring, high-scoring role for the Sun Devils for the chance to be part of a more complete team with national championship aspirations.

