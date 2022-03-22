Shaken, now stirring: KU’s Martin leads Jayhawks to Sweet 16

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Kansas coach Bill Self has always relied on veteran point guards to run his teams, All-Americans such as Frank Mason III and Devonte’ Graham, or Tyshawn Taylor, who led an unheralded group of Jayhawks to the Final Four in 2012.

Often overlooked prospects, they grow and mature over three or four years in the program.

Remy Martin is the opposite: He is a senior transfer from Arizona State who gave up a starring, high-scoring role for the Sun Devils for the chance to be part of a more complete team with national championship aspirations.