Shaughnessy hits milestones in Lady Cub split

CANEY — Humboldt High’s Shelby Shaughnessy added to her storied volleyball career Tuesday, eclipsing both 1,000 career kills and 1,000 career digs.

The milestones were part of an eventful evening for the Lady Cubs, who steamrolled host Caney Valley, 25-6 and 25-13, before falling just short in a 25-20 and 25-22 loss to powerhouse Neodesha, perhaps the only team in the area hotter than Humboldt.

The Lady Cubs (20-9) entered Tuesday having won 19 of their last 21 matches. Aside from two losses at a Sept. 21 tournament in Erie, Neodesha (25-3) hadn’t lost since its season opener.

Shaughnessy’s night included a combined 14 kills over both matches, with 15 digs, four aces, three blocks and three assists. Ricklyn Hillmon followed with 11 kills, three digs, one block and three assists.

Others contributing: Cheyenne Wrestler, two aces, two kills and five digs; Cassidy Friend, eight digs and an ace; Laney Hull, seven kills, two blocks and a dig; Karingten Hall, four kills, two digs and an ace; Shelby Daniels, 10 assists and two digs; Lakyn Meadows, two aces, three kills, 17 assists and 12 digs; Skylar Hottenstein, 28 digs and four assists.

Humboldt will be at a tournament in Neodesha Saturday.