 | Tue, Jun 29, 2021
She’s up! Bat girl reaches Yankee Stadium

A 70-year-old waited 60 years to be a bat girl for the New York Yankees. Her request was denied in 1961 because she was a girl.

Sports

June 29, 2021 - 9:01 AM

NEW YORK (AP) — Gwen Goldman finally got to be a bat girl for the New York Yankees — 60 years after she was turned down because of her gender.

At 70, Goldman worked at Yankee Stadium during the game against the Los Angeles Angels on Monday night.

She had been rejected by then-general manager Roy Hamey, who wrote her in a letter on June 23, 1961: “While we agree with you that girls are certainly as capable as boys, and no doubt would be an attractive addition on the playing field, I am sure you can understand that it is a game dominated by men a young lady such as yourself would feel out of place in a dugout.”

