 | Wed, Feb 16, 2022
Menu Search Log in

Shiffrin trying to bounce back in Olympics

Mikaela Shiffrin has had a bad start to the 2022 Olympics in Beijing, but that isn't stopping her from competing in all six of her planned events as she chases gold.

By

Sports

February 15, 2022 - 9:34 AM

USA's Mikaela Shiffrin is pictured after not finishing the first run of the women's slalom during the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games at the Yanqing National Alpine Skiing Centre in Yanqing on Feb. 9, 2022. (Dimitar Dilkoff/AFP via Getty Images/TNS) Photo by TNS

BEIJING (AP) — Mikaela Shiffrin threw her head back and laughed at the thought of entering the maximum Alpine skiing events possible at the Beijing Olympics — six — which she confirmed Tuesday she’s intending to do.

She jokingly called it “a really bad idea.”

After coming in 18th in the downhill, about 2½ seconds behind gold medalist Corinne Suter of Switzerland, Shiffrin looked ahead to participating in the combined race on Thursday and the team event that wraps up the Alpine schedule on Saturday.

Related
February 11, 2022
February 9, 2022
February 8, 2022
February 1, 2022
Most Popular