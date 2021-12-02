 | Thu, Dec 02, 2021
Menu Search Log in

Shocker win at Oklahoma St.

Wichita State upset Oklahoma State in Stillwater on Wednesday night.

The Shockers have beat Oklahoma State three straight times on the road. Oklahoma State led with 6:15 left but the Shockers came back

By

Sports

December 2, 2021 - 9:58 AM

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Ricky Council IV scored 17 points, Morris Udeze added 13 points and Wichita State beat Oklahoma State 60-51 on Wednesday night for the Shockers third straight win at Gallagher-Iba Arena.

Wichita State also defeated OSU on its home floor in December of 2017 and 2019. Prior to that, the Shockers were a combined 2-17 in Stillwater. The Shockers are the third nonconference team to win three straight at GIA, joining Tulsa (1979, 81, 83, 85) and DePaul (1945, 49, 50).

Oklahoma State had a 48-45 lead after a 3-pointer from Avery Anderson III with 6:15 left. But that was the last field goal for the Cowboys. Council scored four straight points to start Wichita State’s 8-0 game-closing run as OSU missed its final nine shots.

Related
February 23, 2021
January 4, 2021
March 9, 2020
December 9, 2019
Most Popular