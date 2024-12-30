Shockers knock off Friends

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Xavier Bell had 29 points in Wichita State’s 87-72 victory over Friends University on Sunday.

Bell shot 11 of 16 from the field and 5 of 5 from the free-throw line for the Shockers (10-3). Quincy Ballard added 17 points, 16 rebounds and three blocks. Corey Washington totaled 16 points, seven rebounds and three steals.

Collin Maclin finished with 18 points for the Falcons. Cahlese Lee added 11 points and two steals. Randy Woolf Jr. recorded 10 points, five assists and two steals.

Wichita State took the lead with 8:30 left in the first half and never looked back. Bell led his team in scoring with 21 points in the first half to help put them up 45-36 at the break. Wichita State pulled away with a 12-1 run in the second half to extend a nine-point lead to 20.