 | Tue, Dec 26, 2023
Menu Search Log in

Shohei Ohtani tapped as AP’s top male athlete of 2023

Shohei Ohtani completed another standout season for the Los Angeles Angels both on the mound and out the plate. Now, even after surgery that will curtail his pitching for the next year or so, Ohtani has signed a $700 million contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers, and has been named the AP Male Athlete of the Year for 2023.

By

Sports

December 26, 2023 - 2:09 PM

Japanese baseball player Shohei Ohtani attends a press conference on his presentation after signing a ten-year deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodgers Stadium in Los Angeles, on Dec. 14, 2023. Ohtani has signed a record-shattering $700 million deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers, the richest in North American sports history. Photo by Frederic J. Brown/AFP/Getty Images/TNS

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Before Shohei Ohtani stepped into the bright lights of Hollywood and signed the most lucrative contract in professional sports history, baseball’s two-way superstar put together yet another season of unparalleled brilliance from Tokyo to Anaheim.

What can this singular talent possibly do next? The Los Angeles Dodgers are eagerly paying $700 million to see for themselves.

But what Ohtani already did in 2023 — both for the Los Angeles Angels and for Japan’s team in the World Baseball Classic — is the reason he was selected as The Associated Press’ Male Athlete of the Year for the second time in three years.

Related
November 19, 2021
October 29, 2021
April 13, 2021
April 3, 2018
Most Popular