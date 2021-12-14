Short-handed HMS squad drops road games

CANEY — Humboldt Middle School’s boys basketball teams had a rough go of it at Caney Valley Middle School on Monday night and were swept by the Bullpups. The Cubs’ A team lost 50-6. The B team lost 36-6.

Both Cubs teams were severely shorthanded, with only 10 of 20 players available to play.

In the A team game, Caney Valley led 32-3 at the half. The Cubs defense got better in the second half, holding the Bullpups to 18 points, but the Cubs could only muster three of their own.