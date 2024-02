MOUND CITY — A short-handed Marmaton Valley High girls team fought to the bitter end, but could not get over the hump Tuesday in a 40-36 loss at Jayhawk-Linn.

The Wildcats, still without leading scorer Janae Granere because of an ankle injury, dropped to 12-6, and is in fifth place in their Class 1A-I Sub-State bracket, one game behind Crest (13-5).

“It looks like, as of right now, we’ll play at Crest,” Marmaton Valley head coach Becky Carlson said.