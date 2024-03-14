 | Thu, Mar 14, 2024
Menu Search Log in

Shorthanded Jayhawks fall in Big 12 tourney

The Kansas Jayhawks were minus their top two scorers due to injury, and struggled mightily once again in a 72-52 loss to Cincinnati in the Big 12 Tournament. Kansas coach Bill Self said he hopes to have Hunter Dickinson and Kevin McCullar Jr. back in the lineup for the upcoming NCAA Tournament.

By

Sports

March 14, 2024 - 2:02 PM

Kansas' K.J. Adams Jr. (24) is fouled by Cincinnati's Day Day Thomas (1) in the first half during the second round of the Big 12 Tournament at T-Mobile Center on Wednesday, March 13, 2024, in Kansas City, Missouri. Photo by Jay Biggerstaff/Getty Images/TNS

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Dan Skillings Jr. scored 25 points, Cincinnati took advantage of No. 16 Kansas playing without injured stars Hunter Dickinson and Kevin McCullar Jr., and the Bearcats rolled to a 72-52 victory over the Jayhawks in the Big 12 Tournament on Wednesday night.

John Newman III added 12 points and Simas Lukosius had 10 for the No. 11 seed Bearcats (20-13), who knew they had to keep winning to have a shot at the NCAA Tournament. Now, they will get another opportunity to pick up a marquee win on Thursday, when they face No. 14 Baylor — the third seed in the league tourney — in the quarterfinal round.

Dickinson missed the game after dislocating his shoulder in a 30-point loss to Houston last weekend, while McCullar has been dealing with a knee injury. Jayhawks coach Bill Self said earlier Wednesday that he expects the Big 12’s two leading scorers to able to practice Monday, and that bodes well for their NCAA Tournament hopes.

Related
January 23, 2024
March 2, 2022
October 27, 2021
March 15, 2018
Most Popular