Shot put champ Crouser is on the mend, to compete at Pre Classic

Shot put world champion Ryan Crouser measures progress at the moment not so much by distance but by the decreasing size of the two blood clots in his left leg.

In that regard, everything is trending in the right direction for the 30-year-old who was diagnosed with the clots just before his win at world championships last month. His medication has been working and shrinking the clots, along with improving the flow rate around them.

This weekend, Crouser closes the book on a season that’s seen him unveil a modernized shot-put style — dubbed the “ Crouser Slide “ — break his own world record, go through his health scare and win a world title in Budapest, Hungary, in spite of the blood clots.