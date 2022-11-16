Showalter, Francona MLB’s Managers of the Year

Showalter guided New York to the second-best regular season in franchise history. Francona led baseball’s youngest team, the Guardians, to winning the AL Central after overtaking the Chicago White Sox in September.

Terry Francona of the Cleveland Guardians and Buck Showalter of the New York Mets trace their beginnings as major league managers to a time when starting pitchers still threw complete games, defensive shifts were rare and stats like WAR, WHIP, OPS and FIP weren’t part of baseball’s everyday lingo.

Times have changed, but the veteran skippers keep winning games.

Francona and Showalter were voted Managers of the Year on Tuesday night, improving their already sparkling resumes.