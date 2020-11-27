Showdown in doubt after Jackson tests positive for COVID

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has tested positive for COVID-19, a source with knowledge of the situation confirmed Thursday, the latest player sidelined by a coronavirus outbreak that has imperiled Sunday’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Ravens players were informed Thursday night of new positive tests for players, including Jackson and defensive end Jihad Ward, the source said. In a call, they were told that Sunday’s game in Pittsburgh, already postponed from its original Thanksgiving Day date, is increasingly unlikely to be played.

An NFL spokesman said there has been no change in the game’s status. The NFL Network was the first to report that Jackson, the league’s reigning Most Valuable Player, had tested positive.