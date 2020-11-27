Menu Search Log in

Showdown in doubt after Jackson tests positive for COVID

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has tested positive for COVID-19, which throws the team's upcoming showdown with Pittsburgh in doubt. The teams were scheduled to play Thursday, but that game was pushed back to Sunday. Now, that game is unlikely to be played.

Quarterback Lamar Jackson of the Baltimore Ravens reacts after throwing an interception against the Tennessee Titans Sunday. Photo by Patrick Smith / Getty Images / TNS

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has tested positive for COVID-19, a source with knowledge of the situation confirmed Thursday, the latest player sidelined by a coronavirus outbreak that has imperiled Sunday’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Ravens players were informed Thursday night of new positive tests for players, including Jackson and defensive end Jihad Ward, the source said. In a call, they were told that Sunday’s game in Pittsburgh, already postponed from its original Thanksgiving Day date, is increasingly unlikely to be played.

An NFL spokesman said there has been no change in the game’s status. The NFL Network was the first to report that Jackson, the league’s reigning Most Valuable Player, had tested positive.

