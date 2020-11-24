Menu Search Log in

Sideline chatter: How will they fit New Kim under salary cap?

A Seattle Times columnist shares whimsical musings about the world of sports, with a touch of the absurd.

By

Sports

November 24, 2020 - 9:44 AM

Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Tyrone Crawford and his teammates will take a 2-7 record into their Thanksgiving Day matchup with Washington. Photo by Smiley Pool / TNS

And you thought NBA free agency was expensive?

A Chinese bidder using the pseudonym Super Duper put up $1.9 million to land … a Belgian-bred racing pigeon named New Kim.

___

