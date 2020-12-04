Simmons all in on Philly’s new theme: ‘Accountability’

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The idea of Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid as a modern-day odd couple bunking together in a Center City condominium trash-talking during games of “FIFA 21” after playing taxing real NBA games momentarily got a rise out of 76ers fans.

Alas, Simmons was just joking when he said he moved in with Embiid — who welcomed his first son with his girlfriend in September — so the Philadelphia 76ers’ All-Stars could tighten their bond.

Simmons is good with Embiid, the max-contract cornerstones of a franchise that has not yet reached the championship heights so many expected when they were drafted two years apart.